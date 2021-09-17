Be a Tourist: Events around town the weekend of September 17-19

Looking for some fun plans this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!

Kellar’s Modern Magic & Comedy Club Presents Tom Cotter

Comedian Tom Cotter has taken the comedy scene by storm since finishing as runner-up and becoming the Breakout Star from Season 7 of “America’s Got Talent.” He lost to a dog act, but don’t hold that against him; Tom was the first comedian ever to be a finalist on the show and was the highest finishing human being on the show that year. You can find Tom headlining all of America’s most famous comedy clubs including: The Comedy Cellar, The Improv and Caroline’s On Broadway just to name a few. Tom has also been featured at the Montreal “Just For Laughs” Festival, the HBO Comedy Arts Festival and headlining “America’s Got Talent Live” show at the Palazzo, Las Vegas. And recently, Tom was on the dais and took part in the Friars Club Roast of Boomer Esiason at the Waldorf Astoria in New York City. Tom is also a regular on Fox News Channel and co-starred on an episode of CBS’ “The Good Wife.” You can catch Tom at Kellar’s this Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. For more information on this show or to purchase tickets please visit their website or call 814-461-0911.

Erie SeaWolves Baseball

The Erie SeaWolves continue their week long series against the Richmond Flying Squirrels this weekend. This series will include fireworks on Friday night and Fan Appreciation Night on Saturday. This series will also be the final series of the regular season for the SeaWolves. The games this weekend will take place on Friday September 17th at 6:05 p.m., Saturday the 18th at 4:05 p.m. and Sunday the 19th at 1:35 p.m. For more information on these games or to purchase tickets please call 814-456-1300 or visit their website.

30th Annual Wild Rib Cook-Off & Music Festival

It’s the biggest BBQ party this side of anywhere! The 30th Annual Wild Rib Cook-Off & Music Festival takes place at Perry Square this Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Admission is free for the whole family during this event. Enjoy a weekend full of BBQ prepared by national touring rib cooking teams! This event also features live music on the main stage of Perry Square. This event also includes arts and craft booths, vendors, drawings, contests and more. You can find a full schedule and more information on their website.

Albion Area Fair

It’s the biggest little fair around! Stop on down to the Albion Area Fair and enjoy a weekend full of free entertainment, agricultural exhibits, art, homemaking, and all of your favorite concessions. This event will also include fireworks on Saturday night. You can find this fair at the Albion Fairgrounds off of Route 6N. For more information on this fair including a list of events please call 756-3911 or visit their website or check out their Facebook page.

North East Community Fair

Showcasing agriculture in North East, Pennsylvania, the North East Community Fair returns this year! The fair kicks off this week and continues this weekend with a schedule filled with agricultural and home exhibits and more. Judging for this event includes vegetables, fruits, baked products, jams and jellies, needlecraft, arts, wine and beer, apple peeling, and even a pie eating contest. Admission to the fair is free. This fair will take at the Praise Cathedral Church Gym. For more information on this fair, please visit their website, Facebook Page, or call 725-9178.

Half Way to St. Paddy’s Day Party

Molly Brannigan’s is celebrating the halfway mark to the best holiday of the year, St. Paddy’s Day! Throughout the weekend of September 17th, Molly Brannigan’s will be having live Irish music, Irish Dancers, Guinness, Whiskey & more will be flowing! Get your green on & join us at the Pub for weekend filled up fun! The Entertainment Schedule includes Celtic Creek on Friday from 6 to 9:30 p.m., Brian Gray from 5 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, and DJ A Sound Investment also on Saturday from 9 p.m. until midnight. For more information on this event please visit their website, Facebook Event, or call 814-453-7800.

A Night at the Museum

For the past three years there have been preparations for a new day at the Hagen History Center. If you have driven by the campus on West Sixth Street, you have seen the progress. Old buildings have been restored, and a new building has been constructed. The manicured grounds are at the center of four city blocks of restoration. We’re sure you want to know what’s going on inside. What’s behind those doors? There has been an investment of over $11M during the past three years, and the eleven new professionally designed exhibits are sure to inspire you. In addition, the unveiling of the Frank Lloyd Wright San Francisco office will make the Hagen History Center a major tourist destination. This is history that stimulates. History that excites. History that inspires. That’s just a sampling. After you leave, you’ll want to return to see it all (and much more) again. Additionally, new exhibits for 2022 are already in the works! Join the Hagen History Center for their signature event, A Night at the Museum, on Saturday, September 18. from 6-10 p.m., A Night at the Museum will feature a campus-wide party with heavy hors d’oeuvres, multiple bars, music, and dancing. The committee has been planning this event for over a year, and you’ll want to mark your calendar now to attend. The highlight of our evening will be honoring our friend and Hagen History Center patron, Thomas B. Hagen, for his commitment to the City of Erie. For more information on this event please call 814-454-1813 or visit their website.

Asbury Woods Honey Harvest Festival

From Hive to Honey celebrates the wonderful honey bee and the vital role it plays in agriculture, pollination, and the food chain. The event offers fun and learning for all ages in an outdoor setting. Kids and adults alike will delight in the honey extractor demonstrations, learning how to harvest honey from a honeycomb and touring Asbury Woods’ beehives. Learn all about the science and social life of the amazing honey bee! This event will take place on September 18th and 19th from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. To learn more about this event please visit their website, Facebook Page or call 814-835-5356.

Port Farms Harvest Festival

Experience Fall Harvest at Port Farms beginning in mid beautiful sunny September through the end of October. With a variety of activities, Port Farms is sure to please guests of all ages from those who are young to young at heart.

Groups, Families and Friends enjoy the autumn air and ever changing glorious fall colors while visiting their sprawling farm in a beautiful country setting in Erie County, Pennsylvania among thrilling activities, shopping and dining experiences all while visiting an actual working farm. With over 37 activities and attractions at Port Farms, our guests create long lasting memories worth repeating. This event will take place from September 18th through October 31st from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information on this event please call 796-4500 or visit their website.

