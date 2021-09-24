Be a Tourist: Events around town the weekend of September 24-26

Looking for some fun plans this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!

Kellar’s Modern Magic & Comedy Club Presents Comedy Magician Trino

Having grown up just an hour from “The Magic Capital of the World” (Colon, MI), Trino learned the art from top professionals that helped him quickly grow into a seasoned performer and entertainer. As seen on Fox, The Verge, CW Network, and ABC as well as a guest act on the Masters of Illusion tour, Trino is a versatile entertainer who has helped produce a variety of performances and events from packed-out college shows and corporate events to private soirées and company parties. Additionally, Trino has performed for Six Flags Great Adventure, The Amway Grand Plaza Hotel, Belfor, Michigan State University, Mercy Health, Edward Jones, and more. The shows this weekend will take place on Friday, September 17th and Saturday the 18th at 7 p.m. For more information or to purchase tickets, please call 814-461-0911 or visit Kellar’s website.

Port Farms Harvest Festival

Experience Fall Harvest at Port Farms beginning in mid beautiful sunny September through the end of October. With a variety of activities, Port Farms is sure to please guests of all ages from those who are young to young at heart. Groups, Families and Friends enjoy the autumn air and ever changing glorious fall colors while visiting their sprawling farm in a beautiful country setting in Erie County, Pennsylvania among thrilling activities, shopping and dining experiences all while visiting an actual working farm.

With over 37 activities and attractions at Port Farms, our guests create long lasting memories worth repeating. This event will take place from September 18th through October 31st from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information on this event please call 796-4500 or visit their website.

Race of Champions Weekend

The Race of Champions Four Cylinder Dash Series will once again race for three consecutive nights for the 2nd Annual Fred Rounds Cup. The Race of Champions Sportsman Modified Series will highlight the program with the running of the 6th Annual Crown Royal Classic Tribute to Joe Reilly on Saturday, September 25th. The 71st Annual Race of Champions 250 will close out the weekend in spectacular fashion on Sunday the 26th. To learn more about this event or to purchase tickets check out Lake Erie Speedway’s website or call 814-725-3303.

Wine Fest

It is with great excitement, the North East Area Chamber of Commerce would like to announce the 40th Annual Wine Country Harvest Festival, known as WineFest, will be returning to North East on Friday, September 24th through Sunday, September 26th in Gibson Park. The festival is sure to be a welcoming weekend full of safe, fun, wine tasting at 10 wineries. Entertainment will be provided by live bands and strolling entertainment and festival-goers can partake in local shopping at over 50 vendors and retailers. Dining options will be provided by local restaurants and unique food vendors. Tickets are now available online and at these participating locations: First National Bank in North East, The Borough Building, Yori Wine Cellars, Courtyard Winery and Penn Shore Winery. To learn more about this event, please visit their website or call 814-725-4262.

Blues and Jazz Festival

The Blues and Jazz Festival returns as a live outdoor event. This year, the festival will be held September 24th – 26th in conjunction with the Arboretum’s LEAF Festival. Festivities open Friday night at 7:30 pm with one scheduled event, the screening of the first Erie Dance Film Festival.

Saturday and Sunday features performances and workshops by Squonk Opera, an internationally touring, crowd-wowing, multi-disciplinary performing arts group, along with a main stage line-up of blues and jazz performances. Additional programming featuring visual arts, poetry, dance and more, takes place throughout the park. To learn more about this festival please visit their website or check out their Facebook page.

22nd Annual LEAF Fest

The LEAF Festival is officially back for 2021. In conjunction with the Erie’s Blues & Jazz Festival, as well as the LEAF Open Market, this festival offers an exciting afternoon of family-friendly crafting, scavenger hunts, and other nature-based activities, all promoting environmental wellness and highlighting Frontier Park. Shop from local vendors, explore the value of trees in your neighborhood, learn all about invasive species and pests, and take a scheduled tour of the Arboretum. This is a free event open to the public. The Festival will take place on September 25th from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Be sure to stop by the LEAF Open Market from 10-2pm beforehand, and also check out all that the Blues & Jazz Fest has to offer! To learn more about this festival check out their Facebook event or website.

Dogtoberfest

The 5th Annual Dogtoberfest is back and better than ever! Dogtoberfest VII is held on Saturday, September 25th, 2021 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. This event is filled with food, fun, and brews. The event is also pet friendly. All of the admission goes directly to The Anna Shelter.

The donation includes unlimited beer sampling, a basket raffle, food, games, a costume contest, and a photo booth. Please print out your receipt of purchase to bring to the event. This will be your ticket to the event. Please also note that this is an event for individuals age 21 and over. For more information about this event or to purchase tickets please visit the Erie Brewing Company’s website or call 814-459-7741.

Lavery Brewing Craft Lager Fest

Join Lavery Brewing Company for their Fifth Annual Craft Lager Fest. As it is customary with the Craft Lager Fest, Lavery plans on having around 20 breweries serving the best lagers around. In addition, their kitchen will be slinging amazing German food that will knock your lederhosen off. This event also includes live music from the Bavarian Oompah Band. This event will take place on September 25th from noon until 4 p.m. To learn more about this event check out Lavery’s website or call 814-454-0405. To purchase tickets for this event, click here.

Erie Playhouse presents “Shades of Buble”

A concert event to celebrate reopening of the doors to the Erie Playhouse. With three voices singing incredible songs like “Feeling Good,” “Moondance,” “Come Fly With Me,” “Home,” “Everything,” “Fever,” “Save the Last Dance for Me” and many more, Shades of Bublé: A Three-Man Tribute to Michael Bublé brings the swinging standards and pop hits of Michael Bublé to the stage in an unforgettable high-energy concert event. Starring Erie’s own Michael Valentine, this act has been wowing audiences around the country with exciting harmonies, smooth choreography, and charming good looks! Shades of Bublé will have two performances at the Erie Playhouse including an afternoon matinee and an evening SEASON REOPENING GALA, featuring a cocktail hour before the show! The shows will take place on September 25th at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. For more information on this show check out the Erie Playhouse website or call 814-454-0405. Click here to purchase tickets.

LEAF’s Open Market

LEAF Open Markets will run biweekly on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the 8th Street side of Frontier Park. The regular market consists of fresh bread and pastries, fruits and vegetables, oils & vinegars, honey, herbs, fresh flowers and plants, coffee and tea. Sometimes the markets also consist of local craft vendors, artists, hard cider, beer, and more – but is limited to necessities – “grocery shopping outdoors” – when Covid-19 is at greater risk. The vendors for this event include Majestic Baking Company, Post Apples, After the Fall Cider, Cafe 7-10, Allburn Florist, Blooming Valley Farms, Erie Ale Works, and more. To learn more about this event, visit their website.

Hill District Flea Market

It’s the last Sunday of August, which means the Hill District Flea Market is back. Head to the Shops on the Hills, located on Peach Street, on September 26th from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. for a day filled with music, food trucks, vendors, fashion, and more. This event is free to attend. For more information on this event please visit their website.

Downtown Farmers Market

The weekly Farmers Market will be held at Perry Square on September 26th starting at 10 a.m. This event will also feature live music on the Perry Square stage from noon to 1 p.m. To learn more about this event please visit the Erie Downtown Partnership’s website.