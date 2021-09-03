Be a Tourist: Events around town the weekend of September 3-5

Looking for some fun plans this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!

All An Act Theatre Online presents “The Yellow Wallpaper”

Described by Alan Ryan as one of the finest and strongest tales of horror ever written. It might be a ghost story, worse yet it might not be. This is a story not of a woman who goes mad over the ugliness of the wallpaper in her room, but instead a woman who is finally empowered to break through the confines of an oppressive marriage by any means possible. This is an online show presented by All An Act Theatre. For more information on this show such as dates and times or to purchase tickets, please visit their website.

Port Farms Flower Festival

Port Farms will open for their 2021 season featuring a new five-acre Flower Festival where guests can pick their own zinnias and sunflowers. The Flower Festival will run August 7th through September 12, 2021 (open Thursday – Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.) Port Farm’s general admission will be required for entrance and will include one free bloom. Additional picking bundle options will be available. The farm will provide clippers, a bag for picking, as well as a watering station. Other options such as Mason jars and buckets will be available for an additional cost. Farm activities will be open to enjoy as well as live music, a Beer Garden featuring Lavery Brewing, and more. For more information about this festival, please visit their website or Facebook page.

SeaWolves Baseball

The Erie SeaWolves will take on the Harrisburg Senators this weekend at UPMC Park. The games this weekend will take place on Friday at 6:05 p.m., Saturday at 4 p.m., and Sunday at 1:35 p.m. For more information on these games or to purchase tickets, please visit the SeaWolves website or call 814-456-1300.

Erie County Fair

It’s Erie County’s oldest and largest fair. This event features harness racing, rides, horse and tractor pulls, a rodeo, helicopter rides, a frog jumping contest, a parade, vesper service, live music, demolition derby and more. General admission is $8 and $10 for a weekly button. Admission is free for ages five and under and for military as well. There will be additional fees for some grandstand events. To learn more about this fair please visit their website.

1650 Friday

Make your way downtown to shop, eat, and drink at unique small businesses and support local on 1650 Friday. When you tag Erie Downtown Partnership and #1650Friday at participating downtown businesses at any point of the day, you will be entered to win a $50 downtown gift certificate from the Erie Downtown Partnership that can be redeemed at any one of 60 great locations. This event will take place on Friday September 3rd from noon until 10 p.m. For more information on this event please visit the Erie Downtown Partnership’s website.

Fall Mats Erie Drifting/Tandem Comp & Soft Gripp Car Show

Drift PAOHNY, Soft Gripp, IFD, and Buffalo Drift Culture present Fall MatsErie. This event will feature Drifting, a Tandem Comp, and a Car Show! Bring your whips out or just come and check out all the fun! This event will take place on Friday from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information on this event please call 814-725-3303 or visit Lake Erie Speedway’s website.

German Heritage Festival

Come join us at the German Heritage Fest! There’s food, music, dancing, merchandise, and of course, beer, all in honor of celebrating German culture. The festival is organized by DANK Chapter 71 of Erie and Lake Erie Fanfare. German Heritage Fest goes on rain or shine and parking is free! Our festival grounds are handicap accessible and designated parking is available with proper tags. For more information on this event please visit their website or call 814-833-5862.

Wonders Reunion at UPMC Park

The Erie SeaWolves are pleased to announce that the team will host Wonders Night, presented by UPMC Hamot and UPMC Health Plan, on Saturday, September 4 to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the 1996 hit film ‘That Thing You Do!’ at UPMC Park. The SeaWolves host the Harrisburg Senators (Washington Nationals) at 4:05 p.m. Gates open to ticketed fans at 3 p.m. As a part of the celebration, the SeaWolves will welcome Tom Everett Scott (Guy “Shades” Patterson), Johnathon Schaech (James “Jimmy” Mattingly II), and Steve Zahn (Leonard “Lenny” Haise) to UPMC Park.

The SeaWolves will wear custom Wonders jerseys that will be auctioned off through the Live Source App. Proceeds from the auction will benefit NoticeAbility, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping students with dyslexia identify their unique strengths and build self-esteem.

The Wonders will participate in a charity autograph session in UPMC Park’s Celebration Cove. While supplies last, fans can purchase an Autograph Pass package starting at $39 which includes a ticket to the game, a keepsake badge, and the opportunity to have an item signed by the Wonders. Autograph Pass proceeds will be donated to NoticeAbility.

To accommodate the greatest number of fans and to support NoticeAbility to the greatest extent, photo requests cannot be honored during the autograph session in Celebration Cove. The Wonders have been invited to throw out the ceremonial first pitch, sing Take Me Out to the Ballgame during the Plymouth Tavern 7th Inning Stretch, and participate in gameday activities inspired by the movie. The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive SeaWolves sunglasses in honor of the “Shades” that Guy Patterson wore in the movie.

After the game, attendees can watch ‘That Thing You Do!’ on the UPMC Park video board from the outfield grass. Re-entry will be allowed so attendees may retrieve blankets or lawn chairs from their vehicles. The movie will start approximately 30 minutes following the end of the game. To learn about this event please call 814-456-1300 or visit their website.