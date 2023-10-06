Looking for some fun things to do this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!

Eerie Horror Film Festival

The Eerie Horror Fest is back at the Warner Theatre this Oct. 4-7 in downtown Erie, PA for scares, thrills, and rare encounters. This 2023 event will be oozing with films, vendors, workshops, panels, celebrity guests, and much more! EHF offers a variety of pass and ticket options so Fest-goers can choose which events or days to attend. Event details can be found here.

Fuller Hose Co. Fall Fest

Enjoy brews, beverages, food trucks, music, and more at Fuller Hose Co. Fall Fest. This festival takes place on October 6 from 4 p.m.-9 p.m. and October 7 from 12 p.m.-9 p.m. Event proceeds will benefit Fuller Hose Company #1. To register contact North East Lions Club Vendor Chair, Renee Triana at 814-746-7573.

Pumpkin Walk 2023

Enjoy the spectacle of over 1,000 illuminated pumpkins carved by many Erie County community groups and sing along to the student-designed, Halloween-themed Erie High School light show. Penn State Extension Master Gardeners of Erie County will host their annual Pumpkin Walk at Waldameer Park and Water World on Oct. 6 and 7 from 5:30-9:30 p.m. A cash donation of $4 is suggested for attendees over three years of age. Additional event details are available here.

Antique Fall Festival

Tiny’s Treasure Chest rents spaces in the mall for people who want to sell their Antiques and Collectibles. The Antique Fall Festival will run Oct. 7 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will be inside the Lake Side Commons mall! Learn more here.

First Fridays in Corry

Enjoy local shops, musicians, food trucks, horse-drawn wagon rides and more on First Fridays in Corry. This week’s event will be a Climax & Corsets Innovation Evening. Learn more here.

Erie Cemetery Walking Tours: Ghosts and Legends

Walk through the Erie Cemetery and learn about some ghostly stories that lurk in the shadows. Tours are held at 1 p.m. Meet inside the entrance to the Erie Cemetery. Learn more on the Erie Cemetery Association’s website.

Second Sunday at the Erie Art Museum

Second Sundays are a perfect way to spend time creating in the Museum with your family and loved ones! Admission is pay-what-you-wish, and donations are appreciated. Each month features different art-making activities for families and loved ones, every Second Sunday of the month from 2 – 4 p.m. Learn more on the art museum’s website.

All An Act presents “The Cat and the Canary”

The family of Ambrose West attends a reading of his will at midnight; just 20 years after his death. His will designates that Annabelle West is his sole heir if there is no indication that she suffers from insanity. Should she be unsound of mind, a second will is to be opened naming a different heir. The family tries to unbalance Annabelle with tales of lunatics, murders, and death strikes. All of the heirs are suspected, but not until the last minute is the extraordinary mystery solved. Tickets are available online.

Station Dinner Theater presents “A Canterbury Feast”

The knaves & Wenches take you back to 1492 and not only perform BUT also serve your meal! All “a la” no utensils. Drink Hail at “The Feast”! Featuring an all-new show! Buy your tickets for the feast online.

Port Farms Harvest Festival

Groups, families and friends enjoy the autumn air and ever-changing glorious fall colors while visiting the sprawling farm in a beautiful country setting in Erie County, Pennsylvania. Enjoy a variety of activities, shopping and dining experiences all while visiting an actual working farm. With over 20 activities and attractions at the farm, guests create long-lasting memories worth repeating. Learn more on the farm’s website.

Arundel Cellars Sunday Concert Series

Featuring: Unchartered Course. Pints and pitchers of craft beer, glasses of premium wine, soft drinks and food will be available for purchase at each of these family-friendly events. Learn more on their website.