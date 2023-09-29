Looking for some fun things to do this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!

Erie Otters Home Opener & Fan Fest

The 27th season of Erie Otters hockey starts off with their biggest block party yet and closes with a gold out! Fan Fest includes food trucks, live music and Erie Otters red carpet entrance and more. The game is against Mississauga Steelheads. Buy your tickets online.

The Fab Four

The 2023 tour brings their all-new show to the stage, with a performance of The Beatles’ “Rubber Soul” in its entirety, as well as the Beatles’ greatest hits. Learn more here.

Mushroom Discovery Hike

Join local mushroom researcher, Dr. Matthew Gacura from Gannon University to learn how to identify a wide range of fungi while strolling the Asbury Woods property. Asbury Woods does not allow harvesting, so be ready to enjoy the hunt and take home only memories and photos. Comfortable shoes are recommended, and cameras are encouraged. Learn more on Asbury Woods’ website.

Fall Campfire Hike

Enjoy a peaceful evening on the trails of Asbury Woods during a guided night walk followed by a treat by the fire. Dress for the weather. More event details are available here.

Yellow House Farm-to-Table Dinner

Join The Hagen History Center for a Farm-to-Table dinner and wine pairing experience in Girard, PA at the historic Yellow House, an 1857 home set on 120 acres. Enjoy the freshest flavors and bounty of the Erie region at the historic Yellow House in Girard. This five-course dining experience and wine pairing, prepared by the chefs at Red Letter Hospitality’s Cork 1794, will feature all locally sourced ingredients from area farms. Additional details can be found here.

Family Movie Night at UPMC Park

Showing “Coco”. Movies will be shown on the state-of-the-art, high-definition UPMC Park video board. Cost of admission for each Family Movie Night is $5 per person (ages three and younger receive free admission). All Family Movie Night tickets are general admission with seating available in the 100-level at UPMC Park and in the outfield grass. More details are available online.

Kellar’s presents Nick Paul – magician/comedian

Nick Paul is a Los Angeles-based magician and comedian known for his unique combination of physical comedy, magic, and quick wit. He has been seen on Conan, Netflix, and Penn and Teller Fool Us. And has consulted for The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and Magic for Humans with Justin Willman. Tickets for the show are available on their website or by calling 814-461-0911.

Beautiful – The Carole King Musical

BEAUTIFUL tells the inspiring true story of Carole King, from her early days as a Brooklyn teenager struggling to enter the record business to her years as a chart-topping music legend. Beautiful covers the pop classics she wrote for the biggest acts in music, to her chart-busting success with Tapestry. Purchase tickets on the playhouse’s website here.

All An Act presents “The Cat and the Canary”

The family of Ambrose West attends a reading of his will at midnight; just 20 years after his death. His will designates that Annabelle West is his sole heir if there is no indication that she suffers from insanity. Should she be unsound of mind, a second will is to be opened naming a different heir. The family tries to unbalance Annabelle with tales of lunatics, murders, and death strikes. All of the heirs are suspected, but not until the last minute is the extraordinary mystery solved. Tickets are available online.

Station Dinner Theater presents “A Canterbury Feast”

The knaves & Wenches take you back to 1492 and not only perform BUT also serve your meal! All “a la” no utensils. Drink Hail at “The Feast”! Featuring an all-new show! Buy your tickets for the feast online.

Port Farms Harvest Festival

Groups, families and friends enjoy the autumn air and ever-changing glorious fall colors while visiting the sprawling farm in a beautiful country setting in Erie County, Pennsylvania. Enjoy a variety of activities, shopping and dining experiences all while visiting an actual working farm. With over 20 activities and attractions at the farm, guests create long-lasting memories worth repeating. Learn more on the farm’s website.

Arundel Cellars Sunday Concert Series

Featuring: Unchartered Course. Pints and pitchers of craft beer, glasses of premium wine, soft drinks and food will be available for purchase at each of these family-friendly events. Learn more on their website.