Be a tourist in your own backyard and take advantage of local events taking place this November

Looking for some fun plans this month? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place in November.

Home Port Erie Driving Tour

This event began on October 1st and will be taking place all throughout the month of November. The Erie community is invited to partake in the 2020 Hagen History Center Homeport Erie Driving Tour. This event is a socially distant spin off of the history center’s usual historic homes walking tour that takes place each Fall. This event is an online driving tour that will continue through the month of November. For more information on this event call 814-454-1813 or click here to visit their website.

Kellar’s, A Modern Magic & Comedy Club Presents Comedian Kevin Farley

Kevin Farley is a regular stand up comedian at notable venues including The Laugh Factory in LA and Chicago, The Improv in LA, and the Comedy Store. Kevin is the brother of the late actor Chris Farley. Kevin has also starred in movies like his brother such as Black Sheep and The Water Boy. Farley will be at Kellar’s, A Modern Magic & Comedy Club November 19th-21st. All shows will be at 7 p.m. For tickets and more information on the show visit Kellars website, or call 814-461-0911.

Spirit Night at Five & 20

A socially distant event that will take place on November 20th from 5 pm to 8 pm. Spirit night is your chance to enjoy new cocktails over at Mazza Chautauqua Cellars / Five & 20 Spirits and Brewing over in Westfield NY. Mazza Wineries is also a local winery located in North East, PA. This event is your chance to enjoy any of the eight cocktails at the special price of $5.20. This event offers small, build-your-own charcuterie offerings available (meats, cheeses, crackers), Stay tuned on their website for other food offerings throughout the season. Wine & beer by the glass are also available. Guests are required to wear a mask whenever they are not seated and are asked to continue to follow social distancing guidelines. The max group size is currently six people as table seating is available for this event. For more information, visit their website or call 716-793-9463.

“Every Woman” Mannequin Exhibit

“Every Woman” is a league of women voters/Erie County 2020 Suffrage Centennial Project that was developed to help Erie County commemorate the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment as well as to celebrate the diversity of the Erie community. The project is meant to place a focus on voting and remind all of Erie citizens that voting is not only a right that was hard fought for by many, but also a responsibility. This exhibit will be taking place starting on November 20th and ending on November 30th running on a Thursday through Friday basis. The exhibit will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Watson Curtze Mansion. For more information on this event visit the website or call 814-454-1813.

Erie Philharmonic at Home Series presents “Americana”

The Erie Philharmonic continues their at home series with the show Americana. from George Gershwin’s blue-tinted tunes to the good humor of Leroy Anderson, the deeply felt spirituality of Erie’s own Harry Burleigh. The fresh ragtime sounds of Scott Joplin to the modern motoric rhythms of Jennifer Higdon, the American musical landscape is vast and steeped in creativity. This show celebrates the diversity, independent spirit and bold creativity of the native composers. This virtual event will take place on November 21st at 2 p.m. For more information please visit the Erie Philharmonic’s website, or call 814.455.1375.