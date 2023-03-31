Looking for some fun things to do this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!

Lake Erie National Cheer & Dance Championships

Lake Erie National Cheer and Dance Championships will be an experience you’ll never forget!

Held at the Erie Insurance Arena in Erie, PA, this annual national event will see top cheer and dance athletes throughout the Great Lakes and Northeast regions compete. Music, lights, and energy abound as you cheer on your favorite teams in what is sure to be an unforgettable weekend! Find out more about this event online.

Wine on the Lake

Wine On The Lake is the best wine festival in northwest Pennsylvania. Get tickets early because they sell out every year. Find a new, favorite local winery; grab special, unique gifts for a friend or just hang out and sample the best wine the region has to offer. You can learn more here.

Drop in and Discover: Animal Tricks

Looking for something wild to do? Stop in each Saturday to discover something new about the natural world. Each week, Asbury Woods will offer a new experience that could include an animal meet-and-greet, a science experiment, a nature art project, a guided hike, and more. April 1: Animal Tricks Humans aren’t the only ones with tricks! Join Asbury Woods to learn about how some animals use tricks and mimicry to pretend to be different one! Learn more here.

Spring Pop-Up Shop

Support Erie’s black-owned businesses by coming to the Spring Pop-Up Shop on Sunday, April 2! There will be 25+ vendors to offer you a variety of products and services and several new businesses will be there for you to experience as well. Learn more here.

Dramashop presents “The Pleasure Trials”

A staged reading about desire, success, guilt, vitality and joy. When Rachel and Callie start clinical trials on their new female libido enhancement drug, willing participants come out of the woodwork looking for an internal revolution. Quickly after the first dose, the effectiveness of the medicine is undeniable, but the overwhelming pressure for its success may corrupt the experiment and everyone involved. Tickets are available Dramashop’s website.

Kellar’s Magic & Comedy Club presents Denny Corby & Erik Tait: Comedy Magicians

Denny is a successful magician, entertainer, and keynote speaker. He performs regularly for a slew of corporate clients including Comcast, Tyson Foods, Berkshire Hathaway, and BMW. Shows range from intimate office settings to crowds of 2,500 and everything in between.

Erik has performed at a number of comedy and variety festivals including The Los Angeles Comedy Festival, The Arch City Comedy Festival, The Atlanta Jugglers Festival and The Ohio Burlesque Festival. In 2015 he won the title of Master of Comedy at the Burlypicks International Burlesque and Variety Arts Competition. Now, you can join both at Kellar’s Comedy Club on Friday, March 31! Tickets for this event can be found here.

Malcolm Christhilf Show at Glass Growers Gallery

Glass Growers Gallery will be featuring a collection of fresh and playful oil paintings by artist Malcolm Christhilf. This collection of still-life and landscape images captures the delight found in the interplay of form and color in everyday objects. The opening reception will coincide with Gallery Night on Friday, March 31, 2023 from 7-10 p.m. The exhibit will be on display at Glass Growers Gallery from March 24-April 24. Learn more here.

Station Dinner Theatre presents “The Wake”

An all-new interactive Irish comedy! An evening (or afternoon) of sheer fun replete with jokes, jigs, games, stories and songs including such old favorites as “Molly Malone,” “Whiskey in the Jar,” and “When Irish Eyes Are Smiling” guarantee a festive, audience pleasing frolic. Shows are scheduled for Saturday, March 18, at 5:30 p.m. and Sunday, March 19, at 2:30 p.m. More information can be found on their website or by calling (814) 864-2022.

All An Act Theatre: “Peter and the Star Catcher”

A young orphan and his mates are shipped off from Victorian England to a distant island ruled by the evil King Zarboff. They know nothing of the contents in a mysterious trunk in the captain’s cabin. At sea, the boys are discovered by a precocious young girl named Molly, a Starcatcher-in-training who realizes that the trunk’s cargo is starstuff, acelestial substance so powerful that it must never fall into the wrong hands. When the ship is taken over by pirates – led by the fearsome Black Stache, the journey becomes a thrilling adventure. Head to All An Act Theatre this weekend to watch “Peter and the Star Catcher!” Tickets are available online.

Arundel Cellars Free Sunday Concert Series

Arundel Cellars’ free concert series features SASS Acoustics this Sunday. Pints and pitchers of craft beer, glasses of premium wine, soft drinks and food will be available for purchase at the concert. The event will run from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. More information on the concert can be found on the Arundel Cellars website or by calling (814) 725-1079.