Be a tourist the first weekend in Dec. with events around town

Looking for some fun plans this month? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place during the first weekend of December.

Victorian Holidays

Join the Hagen History Center in celebrating an extended Victorian holiday! Take a virtual tour of the Hagen History Center’s Watson-Curtze Mansion. Check out the Griswold Cast Iron & Watson family china on the first floor, Commodore Oliver Hazard Perry’s Sword on the second floor and Mr. Watson’s Billiard Room on the third floor. Come explore beautiful and intricate holiday displays throughout the Watson-Curtze Mansion. Admission for this event is free. This event will be taking place from November 27th to December 20th from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. over at the Hagen History Center/Watson-Curtze Mansion. For more information on this event visit the website, or call 814-454-1813.

20 Days of Downtown D’Lights

The Erie Downtown Partnership is proud to unveil our plans for the 2020 Holiday season in the form of a campaign that aims to support the small business community. The 20 Days of d’Lights campaign will highlight small businesses downtown in a series of videos sharing their specials, safety procedures, and how they have decorated for the Holidays. The campaign comes as large, in-person events including the traditional Downtown d’Lights are put on hold during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. This event takes place starting on November 27th and ends on December 4th. This event is an all day type of event as well and will happen throughout different downtown businesses. For more information visit the Erie Downtown website.

Asbury Woods Winter Wonderland

For the 2020 season, the boardwalk adjacent to the Andrew J. Conner Nature Center at Asbury Woods will be lit up from December 4th to the 31st (excluding December 24th and 25th.) This event will take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. for the community to enjoy a peaceful stroll on the boardwalk through the woods. Holiday lights will twinkle through the woods and the wetlands along the boardwalk which covers one third of a mile. Access to the highlighted boardwalk will also be free to the public as a special thank you for the continued visitation to Asbury Woods. For more information on this event feel free to visit their website or call Asbury Woods at 814-835-5356.

Erie Philharmonic Holiday Concert Tour of Homes

The Erie Philharmonic is proud to present the Holiday Concert Tour of Homes. With exclusive performances in each home along with the beautiful decor that is provided by local florists and decorators, the Erie Philharmonic is bringing the festivities to this holiday season in a new way. The tour includes a virtual view of a beautifully decorated area of a home along with special performances in the same stunning location. The Philharmonic has even lined up a variety of performers including musicians from the Erie Philharmonic, the Junior Philharmonic, and the Philharmonic Chorus. Join the Philharmonic as they ring in the holiday cheer. Tickets for this virtual event are $20 per household. To purchase tickets for this event or to learn more visit the Philharmonic’s website, or call 814-454-1813. This event will also take place from December 4th to December 31st.

PI Lights

This holiday season, head down to Presque Isle State Park to view their seasonal lights. This event welcomes Presque Isle visitors to experience a self-guided evening driving tour of seasonal lights throughout Presque Isle State Park from the comfort and safety of their own vehicles. Visitors will follow the park’s full 13 mile loop road encountering along the way a variety of lights and displays coupled with natural beauty offered by Presque Isle after dark. This is a free event, however donations are appreciated. For more information on this event visit Pilights.com. This event will take place from December 5th to January 3rd from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

To learn more about these activities and to view any other events happening this weekend, you can visit VisitErie.com/events.