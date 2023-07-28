Looking for some fun things to do this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!

Sounds Around Town Concert Series

Sounds Around Town is WQLN’s series of free concerts and TV and radio broadcasts, outdoors at WQLN (indoors in case of inclement weather), featuring all local bands. Each year, music lovers of all ages enjoy WQLN’s Sounds Around Town free concerts in the picturesque setting of WQLN’s wooded pavilion. The public is invited to bring their picnic blankets, festival chairs, and their family to enjoy local entertainment. Free hot dogs will be provided by WQLN team members. This week is Josh Travis. More information on this event can be found here.

Discover Presque Isle

The multi-day celebration aims to draw attention to the Park’s numerous recreational opportunities and diverse natural ecosystems and to educate visitors on the importance of protecting our natural environment. The event occupies numerous areas of the park and offers dozens of family-friendly recreational and educational opportunities such as guided hikes, archery, pancake breakfasts, live music, sand sculpture competition, giant bonfire, and Presque Isle Lighthouse tours. Discover Presque Isle takes place all weekend long, learn more on their website here.

Lake Erie CycleFest

Explore Erie County on two wheels! An all-cycling weekend for cycling lovers. Experience breathtaking landscapes and Erie County’s abundant natural resources on safe and spectacular routes, while enjoying the type of community that can only be found at a cycling festival! Cyclists of all ages and abilities will participate in self-supported rides on routes that feature Erie’s vast terrain – along sandy beaches and through old-growth forests, across our vibrant downtown and our expansive grape-growing region. CycleFest takes place all weekend long and you can learn more here.

Lighthouse Art Show and Raffle

Join us during Discover Presque Isle for our annual Lighthouse Art Show and Raffle at the Presque Isle Lighthouse! There will be arts and craft vendors, a raffle, kids activities, and Smiley’s Ice Cream truck will be on site! Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, July 28, and Saturday, July 29. The lighthouse will also be open for admission. Learn more on the Presque Isle Lighthouse website.

Glenwood Flea

The Glenwood Flea is a shopping experience fusion of both artisan creations and second-hand goods, offering a unique flea market experience to the Erie area. The event is $2 per person and free to anyone under the age of 13. The Glenwood Flea takes place at the Fabrizio Ice Center. For more information check out the Fabrizio Ice Arena website.

Note: The website states the July 29, August 12, & August 26 dates have been cancelled.

Asbury Woods Creek Walk

Join Asbury Woods and hike to Walnut Creek from Brown’s Farm and learn all about the impact of this important water resource. Additional information is available on their website.

Vegan Downtown Erie Food Tour

Join us for a Downtown Erie Food Tour with an entirely VEGAN menu! Learn the history and culture of Erie’s beautiful downtown area while enjoying delicious food from locally owned restaurants, bakeries, and specialty shops. We’ll stroll through the heart of Erie’s business district, pass by legendary entertainment venues, and visit the establishments that have made a lasting imprint on our city. Event details can be found here.

814 Concert Series

The 814 Concert Series features one local band each Sunday at 6 p.m. starting July 9 and culminating on August 13. The series will take place in three East Side parks and three West Side parks. All concerts are free and open to the public. This week is the Jeff Fetterman Band. More information is available online.

Downtown Erie Farmers Market

Join Downtown Erie Partnership every Sunday in Perry Square to enjoy local produce and craft vendors — live music from the mainstage will play at noon. Find out more information online.

Arundel Cellars Free Sunday Concerts

Featuring Blues Beaters Duo! Pints and pitchers of craft beer, glasses of premium wine, soft drinks and food will be available for purchase at each of these family-friendly events. The concert takes place from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on July 30. More information is available on Arundel Cellars’ website.