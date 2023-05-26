Looking for some fun things to do this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!

13th Annual Troika Russian Festival

Enjoy authentic Russian food, ice bar, live folk entertainment. Learn more on the Troika website.

Erie SeaWolves Baseball

Come on down to UPMC Park this weekend as the Erie SeaWolves take on the Somerset Patriots with fireworks on Friday and Saturday! Tickets and more information is available on the SeaWolves’ website.

Erie Poker Run

Spectators can see the powerboats parked outside of the Sheraton Erie Bayfront Hotel on Friday, and watch them take off Saturday morning. More information is available on the Erie Poker Run website or by calling 814-456-1300.

Crash-A-Rama at Lake Erie Speedway

Crash A Rama presented by Jamestown Mattress featuring The Scarecrow Stunt Show, School Bus Figure 8 Racing, Enduro, Flagpole Race, Skidd Carz Race, Trailer Race, Flagpole Race, Hoods Up Race, Women’s Only Powder Puff, Fireworks, and More! “The Wildest Show On Wheels.” Learn more on the Lake Erie Speedway website or by calling 814-725-3303.

Glenwood Flea

The Glenwood Flea is a shopping experience fusion of both artisan creations and second-hand goods, offering a unique flea market experience to the Erie area. The Flea takes place at the Flo Fabrizio Ice Center and offers the Glenwood neighborhood and greater Erie community a one-of-a-kind local shopping experience. No two Fleas are exactly alike. Learn more on the Erie Zoo website or by calling 814-864-4091.

Pond Safari at Asbury Woods

What animals will you find as you explore the watery habitats at Asbury Woods? We will provide the equipment to explore these wetland habitats. Learn more on the Asbury Woods website or by calling 814-835-5356.

Camp Findlay Spring Fling Carnival

Only a 20-minute drive from downtown Erie, come out to Findley Lake and enjoy a free, family friendly fun day on the lake. On May 27th, there will be a carnival with games, food, bouncy houses, hiking, boating at the Camp at Findley at 2334 Sunnyside Road, Clymer. Learn more about the event on the Camp Findley website.

Fish for Free in PA

Fish-for-Free Days allow anyone (resident or non-resident) to legally fish on Pennsylvania waterways on the designated days with NO FISHING LICENSE REQUIRED (Trout/Salmon and Lake Erie permits are also NOT required). All other fishing regulations still apply. You can learn more by calling 814-833-7424. Learn more by calling 814-833-7424.

Arundel Cellars Free Sunday Concerts

Featuring the Acoustic Ear Candy! Pints and pitchers of craft beer, glasses of premium wine, soft drinks and food will be available for purchase at each of these family-friendly events. The concert takes place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on May 28, more information is available on the Arundel Cellars website.