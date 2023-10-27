Looking for some fun things to do this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!

Port Farms Harvest Festival

Groups, families and friends enjoy the autumn air and ever-changing glorious fall colors while visiting the sprawling farm in a beautiful country setting in Erie County, Pennsylvania. Enjoy a variety of activities, shopping and dining experiences all while visiting an actual working farm. With over 20 activities and attractions at the farm, guests create long-lasting memories worth repeating. Learn more on the farm’s website.

ZooBoo

It’s getting spooky at the Eerie Zoo! Join us for one of the largest kid-friendly Halloween events in the tri-state area! So put on your costume and get ready to experience the Zoo “Halloween style”! Learn what’s in-store for this year’s ZooBoo here.

Joe Gatto’s Night of Comedy

Joe Gatto, a well-known comedian, actor, and producer, is best known for the hit TV shows “Impractical Jokers” and “The Misery Index.” He is one of the founding members of The Tenderloins Comedy Troupe who has toured with a live comedy show to sold-out crowds worldwide, including legendary arenas, such as Madison Square Garden in New York and the O2 Arena in London. Tickets are available to purchase with this link.

Kellar’s presents Bobby Borgia

Kellar’s owner Bobby Borgia has been thrilling audiences for the past 30 years with live performances and appearances in more than 70 countries—from Asia and Europe to Las Vegas and Hollywood’s Magic Castle. characterizations as he exposes the humor of day-to-day situations as well as serving up resplendent rants on world events. Tickets for the show are available on their website or by calling 814-461-0911.

Erie Otters Hockey

Head on down to the Erie Insurance Arena as the Erie Otters take on the Peterborough Petes this Saturday! Buy your tickets online.

Erie Cemetery Walking Tours – Ghosts & Legends

Walk through the Erie Cemetery and learn about some ghostly stories that lurk in the shadows. Tours are held at 1 p.m. Meet inside the entrance to the Erie Cemetery. Learn more on the Erie Cemetery Association’s website.

Masquerade at the Museum

You are cordially invited to the Erie Art Museum’s newest gala, Masquerade at the Museum! In past years, we have packed the Erie Art Museum with more than 600 attendees to our popular ARTrageous creative parties. Masquerade at the Museum is our new offering that will carry over many of the fun aspects of ARTrageous – wonderful food, performances, dynamic art, music and dancing, a haunted Customs House. Learn more on the museum’s website.

Asbury Woods Pumpkin Walk

It’s pumpkin season! Children and an accompanying adult can join a naturalist for a pumpkin story, look for signs of fall on a hike, and enjoy a pumpkin hunt. Each child will take home a small pumpkin. Additional information can be found here.

Station Dinner Theater presents “A Canterbury Feast”

The knaves & Wenches take you back to 1492 and not only perform BUT also serve your meal! All “a la” no utensils. Drink Hail at “The Feast”! Featuring an all-new show! Buy your tickets for the feast online.

Erie Playhouse presents “Misery”

This spine-tingling stage adaptation traps you in the room with Paul as he must outsmart Annie if he hopes to escape. Based on Stephen King’s best-selling novel, the tense cat-and-mouse game will grip you until the very end. Purchase tickets on the playhouse’s website here.

Fright Nights at the Light

Paranormal Investigators, Eerie Unknown, will present their findings of their investigations at both the Presque Isle and Erie Land Lighthouse. Enjoy a campfire, spooky stories, an evening at the Lighthouse, donuts, cider and more! Limited tickets are available. Learn more about the event and/or purchase tickets here.

Wicked Erie Walking Tour

Join Justin Dombrowski, local author of Murder and Mayhem in Erie, Pennsylvania, The Backyard Strangler, and released book, Wicked Erie, on a tour of five downtown Erie locations with crime trails. Justin will tell the tales of Erie’s history of executions, the conviction of one of Erie’s youngest criminal defendants, the story of one of the most sensational criminal trials ever heard in Erie and more! Learn more details on this event here.