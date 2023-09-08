Looking for some fun things to do this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!

ComicCon Erie and Brick Erie 2023

Head to the Bayfront Convention Center this weekend as ComiCon Erie makes its return! ComiCon Erie has added a fantastic new feature at the show…Brick Erie! This is the perfect place to come and check out all things Pop Culture, Anime, Comic Books, Superheros Cosplay and meet folks from LegoMasters! Additional event details can be found here.

A collector flips through issues of The Hulk comic books during San Diego Comic-Con International in San Diego, California, on July 24, 2022. (Photo by Chris Delmas / AFP) (Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)

Erie’s Wild Rib and Cook-Off Festival

Celebrating its 32 BBQ Season in 2023. The #ErieRibFest is host to nationally touring BBQ Rib Cooking Teams, bands on the main stage, vendors, artists & crafters, a broad selection of festival foods, activities for the kids, and more along with spirits in the park. This festival offers free admission. More information can be found online.

Summer Days at Port Farms

Immerse yourself in five acres of vibrant sunflowers, cosmos, and zinnias during Summer Days at the farm (formerly known as The Flower Festival). Our Summer Days season includes different events every weekend! Summer Days is family and dog-friendly. Summer Days takes place Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. More information can be found on the Port Farms website.

Boutique Nights in Downtown Erie

The second Friday of the month from June through September join The Shops at 5th & State for a special evening of art, entertainment, and shopping in our vibrant community. The sidewalks will be lined with local talent, artists, and art demonstrations. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to enjoy the energy and beauty of an artful experience. Learn more here.

Kellar’s presents Rocky LaPorte

Rocky LaPorte’s appeal comes from his every-man, streetwise style of comedy. Delivering his clean, blue-collar style of comedy in his trademark Brooklyn accent, he has become one of the most sought-after comedians in the country and was a Final 5 Finalist in Season 8 of Last Comic Standing. Tickets are available online.

Magic of Motown

Experience The Magic of Motown! This high-energy tribute to the legends of Motown will transport you back in time where you’ll visit the very best of “Hitsville, USA!” This performance features a cast of 15 power-house vocalists backed by a six-piece band who embody artists such as The Temptations, The Four Tops, Diana Ross & The Supremes, Marvin Gaye, Aretha Franklin, Smokey Robinson and more! Tickets are available online or by calling (814) 452-4857.

Barber Beast on the Bay

Participants will take on 10 miles of sand, water, and trails – all to prove they can BEAT THE BEAST! Get involved by signing up on their website.

Family Movie Night at UPMC Park

Featured film: Super Mario Bros. Movie. Movies will be shown on the state-of-the-art, high-definition UPMC Park video board. Cost of admission for each Family Movie Night is $5 per person (ages three and younger receive free admission). Tickets can be purchased online at SeaWolves.com or at the UPMC Park ticket office.

Disney Junior Live on Tour: Costume Palooza

This show brings beloved Disney Junior characters and favorite Marvel Super Heroes live on stage for a jam-packed, concert-style show with singing, dancing, acrobatics, and more. It will feature favorite songs from hit Disney Junior series, as well as new original music. Mickey, Minnie, and their pals are getting ready to throw a huge costume party, but mysterious green rain, wind, and smoke keeps interrupting the fun. Can Spidey and his Amazing Friends help save the Costume Palooza? Tickets are available online.

Asbury Woods – From Hive to Honey

From Hive to Honey celebrates the wonderful honey bee and the vital role it plays in agriculture, pollination, and the food chain. The event offers fun and learning for all ages in an outdoor setting. Kids and adults alike will delight in the honey extractor demonstrations, learning how to harvest honey from a honeycomb and touring Asbury Woods’ beehives. Learn more here.

Station Dinner Theater presents: Over the River and Through the Woods

Nick, the 29-year-old grandson, sees both sets of his grandparents every Sunday for dinner, until he has to tell them that he’s been offered a dream job that would take him away from his beloved, but annoying, grandparents. The news doesn’t sit so well and begins a series of schemes to keep Nick around, which includes bringing to dinner a lovely, single young lady as bait. Tickets are available online.

Second Sundays at the Erie Art Museum

Second Sundays are a perfect way to spend time creating in the Museum with your family and loved ones! Admission is pay-what-you-wish, and donations are appreciated. Learn more on the art museum’s website.