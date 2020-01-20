Big Game Coin Toss

Skip to content
WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com
Erie
22°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Pennsylvania News
Washington DC Bureau
National News
Digital Exclusive
Good Kid
Golden Apple Award
Made In America
NewsMaker
Loving Giving Local
Loving Living Local
Alexa
Border Report Tour
Top Stories
Two charged in weekend fatal shooting
Top Stories
Community members to “Raise the Roof” at PACA
Erie native found dead in San Diego
One person dead following Sunday afternoon shooting on Southgate Drive
Erie Police probe Sunday afternoon shooting
Weather
WxCAM Network
Weather Alerts
Lake Forecast
Interactive Radar
Closings And Delays
Closings and Delays Login
Picture Perfect Weather
Weather in Your Neighborhood
Web Exclusive Weather Forecast
Winter Weather Special
Sports
Local Sports
Local HS Sports News
National Sports
Athlete of the Week
Friday Night Lights
High School Football
Play of the Night
Team of the Week
Erie BayHawks
Erie Otters
Erie Seawolves
NFL Buffalo
NFL Cleveland
NFL Pittsburgh
FOX NFL Schedule
Nittany Nation
Golf
Black & Gold Today
The Big Game
Big Game Bound
Gridiron Nation
Top Stories
Edinboro Hires Nulph Next Football Coach
Mercyhurst Edges Seton Hill on the Mat
Team of the Week: Mercyhurst Prep Boys Basketball
Mercyhurst Men Beat Gannon 58-55 in Thriller, Gannon Women Knock Off Mercyhurst 61-46 in Porreco Cup Pride of Erie Games
On Our Air
Be a Tourist
Birthdays
Blood Watch
Dr. Joe Barber
Golden Apple Award
Good Kid
Health Reports
Hidden History
Hometown Heroes
iRock Fitness Motivation Monday
Jet Pet
Melinda’s Garden Moment
PI 365
Star Struck
Tech Talk
The Mel Robbins Show
Wild Stuff
Your Money
Veterans Voices
Border Report Tour
Japan 2020
Community
Erie Auto Show
Operation Skilled Workforce
NoTXTNWPA
Project Roadblock
See it, Shoot it, Send it
United Way of Erie County
Your Events
LECOM Flu Shot Locations
Summer of Fun!
Marketplace
2020 YourErie.com/Andover Bank Golf Pass
Ask the Professional
Thrifty Thursday
YourErie 2Go
Your Wellness Network
Holiday Greetings
Contests
Contests
Past Contest Winners
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Work For Us
Closed Caption
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Two charged in weekend fatal shooting
Big Game Coin Toss
Events Calendar