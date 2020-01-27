Birthdays- Carla Fleming

Skip to content
WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com
Erie
35°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Pennsylvania News
Washington DC Bureau
National News
Digital Exclusive
Good Kid
Golden Apple Award
NewsMaker
Loving Giving Local
Alexa Flash News Brief
Border Report Tour
Remarkable Women
Top Stories
Coronavirus or common cold? How to tell the difference
Top Stories
Number of confirmed cases of Wuhan coronavirus almost 2,800 in China; CDC confirms five cases in U.S.
Locals react to passing of Kobe Bryant
Autopsy scheduled for Wendy’s employee who was shot and killed in robbery gone wrong
LIVE: Impeachment trial of President Trump resumes in the U.S. Senate
Weather
WxCAM Network
Weather Alerts
Lake Forecast
Interactive Radar
Closings And Delays
Picture Perfect Weather
Weather in Your Neighborhood
Digital Exclusive Weather Forecast
Winter Weather Special
Sports
Local Sports
Local HS Sports News
National Sports
Athlete of the Week
Friday Night Lights
High School Football
Play of the Night
Team of the Week
Erie BayHawks
Erie Otters
Erie Seawolves
NFL Buffalo
NFL Cleveland
NFL Pittsburgh
FOX NFL Schedule
Nittany Nation
Golf
Black & Gold Today
The Big Game
Big Game Bound
Gridiron Nation
Top Stories
Mercyhurst Prep Girls Basketball Team of the Week (1-26-20)
A local man reunites with the great Kobe Bryant
Kobe Bryant Dead, Dies in Helicopter Crash
High School Hoops Saturday (1-25-20)
On Our Air
Be a Tourist
Birthdays
Blood Watch
Dr. Joe Barber
Golden Apple Award
Good Kid
Health Reports
Hidden History
Hometown Heroes
iRock Fitness Motivation Monday
Jet Pet
Melinda’s Garden Moment
PI 365
Star Struck
Tech Talk
The Mel Robbins Show
Wild Stuff
Your Money
Veterans Voices
Border Report Tour
Japan 2020
Community
Erie Auto Show
Operation Skilled Workforce
NoTXTNWPA
See it, Shoot it, Send it
United Way of Erie County
Your Events
LECOM Flu Shot Locations
Marketplace
2020 YourErie.com/Andover Bank Golf Pass
Ask the Professional
Thrifty Thursday
YourErie 2Go
Your Wellness Network
Contests
Contests
Past Contest Winners
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Work For Us
Closed Caption
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Police issue arrest warrant for third suspect in Southgate Drive homicide case
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Live Now
Live Now
LIVE: Impeachment trial of President Trump resumes in the U.S. Senate
1
of
/
2
Live Now
Trump’s defense team presents case against impeachment as Democrats demand Bolton testify
2
of
/
2
Birthdays- Carla Fleming
Birthdays
Posted:
Jan 27, 2020 / 02:23 PM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 27, 2020 / 02:23 PM EST
Birthday Form
Send YOUR birthday wishes by filling the form below or send it by mail to:
Attn: Birthdays WJET
8455 Peach Street
Erie, PA 16509
Events Calendar