Skip to content
WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com
Erie
80°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Western PA News
Washington-DC
Alexa
Golden Apple Award
Good Kid
Made In America
NewsMaker
Top Stories
Area Representative Mike Kelly races against time to find cheaper insulin for diabetics
Top Stories
Erie County mosquitoes test positive for West Nile virus
Top Stories
Teenager identified after fatal fall
Two homicide suspects due in court today
Car runs into auto parts store on Peach Street
Woman taken into custody for suspected DUI following accident on West Ridge Road
Weather
WxCAM Network
Weather Alerts
Lake Forecast
Interactive Radar
Closings And Delays
Picture Perfect Weather
Weather in Your Neighborhood
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Athlete of the Week
Friday Night Lights
Play of the Night
Team of the Week
Erie BayHawks
Erie Otters
Erie Seawolves
NFL Buffalo
NFL Cleveland
NFL Pittsburgh
Nittany Nation
Golf
Top Stories
All-Stars Feeling Excitement as Game Grows Near
Top Stories
SeaWolves Win 5-3 in Danny Salazar’s Rehab Start With Akron
Kahkwa Club hosts annual Africa 6000 International Pro-am Charity Classic
Erie Creates Late Game Magic in Win over Akron
Kahkwa Club Host Annual Charity Event
On Our Air
Birthdays
Dr. Joe Barber
Frugal Fashionista
Golden Apple Award
Good Kid
iRock Fitness Motivation Monday
Jet Pet
Melinda’s Garden Moment
Star Struck
Tech Talk
Your Money
Community
NoTXTNWPA
Project Roadblock
See it, Shoot it, Send it
United Way of Erie County
Your Events
Summer of Fun!
Marketplace
2019 YourErie.com Golf Pass
Ask the Professional
Thrifty Thursday
YourErie 2Go
Your Wellness Network
Contests
TV Schedule
About Us
Bios
Closed Caption
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Birthdays- Justin Sidun
Birthdays
Posted:
Jul 17, 2019 / 12:07 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Jul 17, 2019 / 12:07 PM EDT
Birthday Form
Send YOUR birthday wishes by filling the form below or send it by mail to:
Attn: Birthdays WJET
8455 Peach Street
Erie, PA 16509
Events Calendar