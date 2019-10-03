1  of  3
Breaking News
Fort LeBoeuf forced to cancel classes after shooting threat Mother and three young children hit by a car walking across 38th Street and Elmwood Ave The Minerva Statue is back at the Blasco Library after more than 50 years

Birthdays- Michael Mineo

Birthdays
Posted: / Updated:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Birthday Form

Send YOUR birthday wishes by filling the form below or send it by mail to:
Attn: Birthdays WJET
8455 Peach Street
Erie, PA 16509

Events Calendar