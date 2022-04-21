Pittsburgh Steelers 2021 Home Opener at Heinz Field

The National Football League announced on Thursday that it will be releasing the entire 2022 regular season schedule on Thursday, May 12 at 8:00 PM ET on NFL Network, NFL.com, and the NFL app.

ESPN will also carry special primetime programming focused on the schedules being released, airing on ESPN2 and ESPN+.

Between now and then, the league will gradually release specific games beginning with the first “Thursday Night Game” of the season. That match-up will be announced during the First Round of the NFL Draft on April 28.

The “International Games” will be announced on Wednesday, May 4, followed by “Select Games” the week of May 9, and clubs can announced their first home game opponent on May 12 at 6:00 PM ET.