2022 Preseason Schedule

Sat., Aug. 13 SEATTLE SEAHAWKS 7 p.m.

Sat., Aug. 20 at Jacksonville Jaguars 7 p.m.

Sun., Aug. 28 DETROIT LIONS 4:30 p.m. (CBS)

2022 Regular-Season Schedule

Sun., Sept. 11 at Cincinnati Bengals 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sun., Sept. 18 NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS 1 p.m. (CBS)

Thurs., Sept. 22 at Cleveland Browns 8:15p.m. (Amazon Prime)

Sun., Oct. 2 N.Y. JETS 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sun., Oct. 9 at Buffalo Bills 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sun., Oct. 16 TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sun., Oct. 23 at Miami Dolphins* 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Sun., Oct. 30 at Philadelphia Eagles 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sun., Nov. 6 BYE WEEK

Sun., Nov. 13 NEW ORLEANS SAINTS 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sun., Nov. 20 CINCINNATI BENGALS 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Mon., Nov. 28 at Indianapolis Colts 8:15p.m. (ESPN)

Sun., Dec. 4 at Atlanta Falcons 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sun., Dec. 11 BALTIMORE RAVENS 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sun., Dec. 18 at Carolina Panthers 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sat., Dec. 24 LAS VEGAS RAIDERS 8:15 p.m. (NFL Network)

Sun., Jan. 1 at Baltimore Ravens 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sat./Sun., Jan. 7/8 CLEVELAND BROWNS TBD (TBD)