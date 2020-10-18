Artist brings Steelers mural back to life and provides inspiration to friend battling cancer

Last year, we brought you the story of George Humes and his goal of restoring a Steelers mural he painted years ago.

Not only did he bring new life to a mural, but at the same time, he provided daily inspiration for a dear friend who was battling cancer.

The Black and Gold Today crew caught up with both men on a sunny and crisp autumn day as they unveiled the fresh new look that can be seen in Edinboro, PA.

Our fan of the week is none other than Dana Volkman. He’s one of the great guys and a class act.

If you want to help Dana out, a GoFundMe page has been created. You can check it out by clicking here.