Black and Gold Digital Edition: Week 11

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — In this week’s edition of Black and Gold Digital Edition, hosts Jay Puskar, Mike Fenner and Kent Urbanski discuss the Steelers recent match up against the Detroit Lions as the Black and Gold tied with Detroit by a 16-16 final.

The hosts also weigh in on the Pittsburgh Steelers upcoming game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists