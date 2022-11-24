Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — In this week’s Black and Gold Digital Edition, hosts Jay Puskar, Mike Fenner and Kent Urbanski discuss the Steeler’s tough loss against the Bengals last Sunday and hopes for their upcoming face-off against the Colts.

Coach Mike Tomlin stressed after Sunday’s game the facts that the team needs to score more touchdowns, and avoid going for field goals, especially in short-field situations. These are the moments that can be the game-winning dealbreaker.

The Steelers turn their attention to the road the next two weeks, first facing off with the Indianapolis Colts. As Mike Fenner was down at Steeler’s practice, he’s motivated Kenny Pickett will be utilized more in the playbook and they’ll find ways to pass him the ball more often.

Their running attack has been picking up, Najee Harris is playing better, the team is getting better carries and taking more yards, but even with those benefits, the Steeler offensive line has been makeshift all season, as Jay points out.

While it’s been a while since the Steelers have played in a prime-time spot, the question is asked: as Kenny Pickett will get the center stage in Monday’s game, will this give the team an advantage?

Catch the Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Indianapolis Colts on Monday, Nov. 28 at 8:15 p.m.