Black and Gold Digital Edition: Week 13

Black and Gold Today

by: , ,

Posted: / Updated:

ERIE, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — In this week’s edition of Black and Gold Digital Edition, hosts Jay Puskar, Mike Fenner and Kent Urbanski discuss last week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Bengals won 41-10. So, where do the Steelers stand after that game?

The hosts also weigh in on the Pittsburgh Steelers upcoming game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday afternoon.

