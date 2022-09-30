(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Coming off a loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sept. 22, the Pittsburgh Steelers will take on the New York Jets this Sunday, Oct. 2. The kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.

The game will be played in Pittsburgh. The Jets have been “waffling” in recent weeks, winning away to the Cleveland Browns but then losing at home to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Sunday will be a defensive opportunity for the Steelers. If Pittsburgh creates enough pressure, they could see both Jets quarterbacks on the field. Further, the Steelers could put up real points against New York.

This is a must-win game, especially given the schedule ahead. The Steelers have been plagued by a lack of success on third downs, and that’s been met with fan base disapproval. Pittsburgh needs to “change the chi” and get the tempo up. To do so, they’ll need to take advantage of the middle of the field.

Meanwhile, fans can expect quarterback Mitch Trubisky on the field. Rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett is a fan favorite, but Trubisky was brought on to lead the team with experience. “For the next month and a half, this will be Mitch’s team.”

Sunday’s matchup will be an opportunity for Pittsburgh to get its run defense fixed up.