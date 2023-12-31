(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– The Pittsburgh Steelers are flying high after a 34-11 trouncing of the Cincinnati Bengals where numerous players answered the call to step up, especially George Pickens.

After going off for 186 yards and a pair of scores, Pickens silenced critics while longtime backup Mason Rudolph showed he was still capable of leading the team through foggy times.

The Defense also stepped up, swarming Jake Browning and overwhelming the Bengals’ offense, particularly in the red zone. Help came from some unexpected places after veterans Eric Rowe and Miles Jack were pressed into action after being brought up from the practice squad.

Now the Steelers head out for the Pacific Northwest for a matchup with a Seahawks team fighting for their playoff lives after a tough loss last week. The Seahawks have already ruled out five players including linebacker Jordyn Brooks which means former Steeler Devin Bush will get the start.

Each of these teams sits at 8-7 and just outside of the playoff hunt making the final two games critical. The Steelers and Seahawks kick off at 4:05 today.

Fan Sound Off Segment: We ask fans what they’re hoping to see from the Steelers in the new year.

Fan(s) of the Week: Guy Vincent of Sarasota Florida. Originally from Australia, Guy has been a fan of the Steelers for over 25 years.

Catch Tailgatin’ with Jess and watch her make Kielbasa/Kraut Muffins

Finally, compare your picks for the game with our crew!