Black and Gold Fan of the Week- Ryan Yoder

The honor of this week’s Black and Gold Today Fan of the Week goes to Ryan Yoder of Duncansville, Pennsylvania.

Inspired by his dad’s love for the Black and Gold, Ryan’s been a Steeler fan for 30 years and his favorite player is Troy Polamalu.

Even though he’s not a season ticket holder, Ryan has his connections to attend a handful of games per season.

If you would like to nominate a fan of the week, you can go to our Black and Gold Today Facebook Page and submit a photo and some information on your nominee.