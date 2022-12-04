Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — With a current standing of four wins to seven losses heading into the month of December, Steeler Nation is facing unfamiliar territory as the thought of the first losing season since 2003 looms ahead. For coaches and players, it’s a test of their resolve to try to stack wins and show signs of growth.

Fan Sound Off Segment: Mike Fenner joined fans at the Hoosier state to ask: would you ever want the Steelers to have a dome stadium? Britton Bison, Megan Garry, Nick Lund and Eric Phillips share their thoughts!

Fan(s) of the week: Whitney White from Sanford, North Carolina

Finally, catch “Tailgate with Jess,” and watch her make “Mini Zucchini Pizzas.”