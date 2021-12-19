Black and Gold Fan Segment: Week 15

Black and Gold Today

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Every year members of the Renegade Tailgate come together to make the holiday special for a deserving family in need. This year their generosity will be felt by many as a joint effort in “love bags” for the homeless.

Fan Sound Off Segment: If you had the chance to be the General Manager for the day what would you do?

Fan of the Week: Tim Fantone, Plum, Pennsylvania.

Finally, catch Tailgate with Jess to watch her make bacon wrapped jalapenos.

For news delivered right to yousubscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More News