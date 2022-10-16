Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — In this week’s fan segment, we found plenty of “Yinzers’ in Orchard Park, New York at last week’s game. In a matter of about 5 mins of parking, we found lots of fans wearing that #8 jersey.

Fan Sound Off Segment: Do you think Kenny Pickett will be the franchise quarterback? Sommer Blackwell, Logan Keach, Brian Keach, Alicia Black, and Ryan Rosleck answer.

Fan(s) of the week: Vincent Murray from Pittsburgh, Pa.

Finally, catch “Tailgate with Jess,” and watch her make “Ham and Cheese Pinwheels.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Don’t miss the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Miami Dolphins for Week 7 on Sunday, Oct. 23 at 8:20 p.m.