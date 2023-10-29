(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– After getting a big win out west over the Los Angeles Rams, the Pittsburgh Steelers return home for the first of three straight home games and their first opponent in that stretch is one that does not bring up good memories.

The Jacksonville Jaguars, lead by quarterback Trevor Lawrence, are coming to town rested and ready to go after defeating the New Orleans Saints last Thursday to extend their winning streak to four games. Jaguars running back Travis Etienne has his own streak to extend in this game too after scoring two touchdowns in back-to-back games.

Last time the Jaguars came to Pittsburgh ended in a 45-42 playoff loss for the Steelers after defeating them handily earlier that year in Pittsburgh.

Now they make their return to Pittsburgh boasting an undefeated record on the road while the Steelers have only lost once at home this year and are 4-0 in games decided by eight points or less.

Earlier this week, quarterback Trevor Lawrence said he was looking forward to playing in Pittsburgh under “those little yellow towels.” He’ll get to see plenty of that and more as the Steelers will be counting on Steeler Nation this week to help make life difficult for Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars as they kick off at 1 p.m. on CBS.

