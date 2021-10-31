Black and Gold Fan Segment: Week 8

Posted: / Updated:

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) –Check out this Steelers fan cave all the way in Chardon, Ohio near Cleveland Browns territory. Fred Frisco and his son Dominic share an inside look at their Steelers fan cave on this week’s segment of Black and Gold Fan Segment.

Fan Sound Off Segment: Is the Steelers Browns rivalry back?

Fan of the Week: Monique Furgatch from Austin Texas.

Finally, catch Tailgate with Jess to watch her make taco peppers.

