Hosts Jay Puskar, Mike Fenner and Kent Urbanski recap the Pittsburgh Steelers’ win over the Cleveland Browns. The Black and Gold took their first divisional game of the season with a 38 to 7 win.

The Steelers remain in first place by a half game at 5 and 0.

The guys discuss the ACL injury to linebacker Devin Bush and preview the next match up for the Black and Gold as they take on the Tennessee Titans.