Black and Gold Today Fan Segment Week 10

Black and Gold Today
Posted: / Updated:

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Heinz Field was buzzing with excitement last Monday night as two veterans and a rock star lead off the pregame festivities.

Fan Sound Off Segment: What do you think is the magical number for the Steelers to win the division title?

Fan of the Week: Guy Vincent from Sydney Australia.

Finally, catch Tailgate with Jess to watch her make meatball subs.

For news delivered right to yousubscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Don't Miss

More News