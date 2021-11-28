Black and Gold Today Fan Segment Week 12

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) –Since the Steelers made the trip to Southern California without us, we reached out to our good friends Whitney and Michelle white like they did last year during the pandemic. Our Black and Gold fans correspondents help us with this week’s Fan Sound Off Segment.

Fan Sound Off Segment: What is the best part about the game out in LA?

Fan of the Week: Caidyn Longo of Napa, CA.

Finally, catch Tailgate with Jess to watch her make chicken pillows.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists