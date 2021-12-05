Black and Gold Today Fan Segment Week 13

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Steelers Nation from all around the nation descended upon Cincinnati last week to support the black and gold. We caught up with some of those fans who are still optimistic about the 2021 season.

Fan Sound Off Segment: Is this a make or break stretch for the Steelers trying to win the AFC North?

Fan of the Week: DJ Wise from Portsmouth, OH.

Finally, catch Tailgate with Jess to watch her make Rueben egg rolls.

