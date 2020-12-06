Black and Gold Today Fans of the Week- Lenny and Cindie Huhn

Our Black and Gold Today Fans of the Week are none other than the founders of the Renegade Tailgate, Lenny and Cindie Huhn.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the two have kept the spirit of tailgating into the 2020 season by hosting small gatherings at their home on game day.

The also get a huge shout out for putting up with Kent Urbanski after all these years.

If you would like to nominate a fan of the week, you can go to our Black and Gold Today Facebook page and submit a photo and some information on that person.