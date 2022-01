Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Happy New Year Black and Gold Nation!

Fan Sound Off Segment: What is your New Year’s Resolution for the Pittsburgh Steelers?

Fans of the week: Marilyn Kubisch of Monrovia, PA, and Jennifer Serotko of Warren, OH.

Finally, catch Tailgate with Jess to watch her make New Year’s Dip.

