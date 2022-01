Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Black and Gold Today Correspondent Dee Chambers was at Heinz Field on Monday night for this week’s fan segment.

Fan Sound Off Segment: What is your fondest memory of Ben Roethlisberger?

Fan of the Week: Grayson Dubrowski of Finley Township, PA.

Finally, catch Tailgate with Jess to watch her make hot sausage queso.

