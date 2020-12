The last nine months of 2020 have been extremely hard on us on so many levels do to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the fact that the NFL has been able to forge ahead with a regular season and hopefully crown a Super Bowl champion at the end has brought a lot of smiles to fans around the country and the world.

We posed this question in our Fan Sound Off segment: How much joy has it brought to the Black and Gold Nation that the Steelers are undefeated into the month of December.