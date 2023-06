Pittsburgh Steelers helmets on the field at their NFL football training camp in Latrobe, Pa., Saturday, Aug. 1, 2009. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

According to an ESPN report, former Steelers linebacker and ex-Super Bowl Champion Clark Haggans passed away Wednesday at the age of 46.

Haggans spent eight seasons with the Steelers after being picked in the fifth round of the 2000 NFL Draft out of Colorado State.