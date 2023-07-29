PITTSBURGH, PA (WJET)–The Steelers are wrapping up week one of training camp at St. Vincent College.
They will begin practicing with pads on Tuesday.
Linebacker Nick Herbig says that he is rooming with his brother and offensive guard Nate Herbig.
Nick says it feels just like when they were little kids.
“It mostly just technical stuff just your hands and your foot work and bending the edge but when pads come on it’s different, they have more to grab and there is bigger surface to hit. You can bull rush. You can just do different moves…
It’s actually me and my brother, Issac Seumalo, and Broderick. It’s cool. I’m the only defensive guy in there with three linemen so it’s cool…Me and my brother shared a room growing up. We had bunk beds.”Nick Herbig, Pittsburgh Steelers Linebacker