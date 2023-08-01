LATROBE, PA (WJET)– After several months away from full pads, the Steelers were fully suited up for the first time in training camp here at Saint Vincent.

While second year quarterback Kenny Pickett won’t be taking any hits.

He says it’s a great opportunity to get a better feel for just exactly what the offense has to offer this coming season.

For veteran defensive lineman and captain Cam Heyward, he says it finally starts to get real for the guys who may have looked good in shorts coming into Tuesday.

“I don’t really pay attention that much without pads on, you know you can look great in shorts, but you know the second you get hit in the mouth, what do you do>? Then you get to really stress their technique, see where they’re strong at, see where they need improvement at. But, I’m excited for the guys. Every year there’s always the chippiness that comes along with it, but it’s more just focusing on the grueling of dealing with those physical plays. In and out and being able to produce every single play.” Cam Heyward – Steelers defensive lineman