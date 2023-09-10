The Pittsburgh Steelers opened their 2023-2024 season at home against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.
Final score: 30-7 49ers.
Next the Steelers will play the Cleveland Browns on Monday, September 18, at 8:10 p.m.
by: Michael Fenner
Posted:
Updated:
by: Michael Fenner
Posted:
Updated:
The Pittsburgh Steelers opened their 2023-2024 season at home against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.
Final score: 30-7 49ers.
Next the Steelers will play the Cleveland Browns on Monday, September 18, at 8:10 p.m.
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>