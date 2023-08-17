LATROBE, PA (WJET)–The Pittsburgh Steelers concluded their three-weeks of training camp at St. Vincent College on Thursday.

Head coach Mike Tomlin says they don’t take this opportunity for granted and look to continue this growth back in Pittsburgh.

The Steelers wrap up training camp at St. Vincent on Thursday. Game two of the preseason is on Saturday in Pittsburgh against the Buffalo Bills. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. @JET24Sports #Steelers pic.twitter.com/aQ5CS25t4l — Ashley Kaiser (@AshleyKaiserTV) August 16, 2023

“It’s been really awesome. I can’t say enough about it man the intangible component of a destination camp. We realize that we are in the minority in today’s game but we just kind of value the component of team and the awesome things that happen in environments like this. So, we’re going to soak it up and we realize the real work is waiting on us in a short number of days.” Mike Tomlin, Head Coach | Pittsburgh Steelers

For game two of the preseason, the Steelers host the Buffalo Bills at Acrisure Stadium on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

Of course, we’ll see Bills’ Damar Hamlin back in the Steel City.

The safety played in his first game last week after undergoing cardiac arrest less than a year ago.

Although Buffalo is Pittsburgh’s opponent, several players say that they are inspired by Hamlin courageous journey and look forward to seeing him out on the field.

“It’s so awesome that he is back and playing football, defining all odds. I mean a guy who just kind of showed everybody that with a lot of hope, faith and just a lot of love surrounding…I think that’s one thing that brought the NFL together especially the guys was kind of seeing that happen and seeing how he bounced back from it.” Breiden Fehoko, Defensive Linemen | Pittsburgh Steelers

“To see where he was last year, to see him back on the field is very special. I’m a very big fan of his. I see the work he’s doing with his foundation and I’m just excited to see where he is at.” Cam Heyward, Defensive Tackle | Pittsburgh Steelers