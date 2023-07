According to the Athletic’s Mark Kaboly, the Pittsburgh Steelers have come to an agreement with rookie second round pick Joey Porter Jr.

Steelers have agreed to terms with rookie 2nd rounder Joey Porter Jr., according to a source. Steelers report to camp on Wednesday. @TheAthleticNFL — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) July 25, 2023

The Pittsburgh native and former Penn State Nittany Lion has reportedly agreed to a four-year deal to begin his NFL career ahead of the Steelers’ report date to training camp.