Roethlisberger still delivering for Steelers in 18th season

PITTSBURGH — Even at age 39, Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger demonstrated once again he can still lead the Black and Gold to big wins over AFC contenders, even if it takes a little bit more extra recovery this time around.

“Yeah, it feels great, it’s probably the only part of my body that felt good when I came out of the game,” Roethlisberger said. “So, that’s encouraging and positive.”

Although the numbers weren’t eye-popping in Pittsburgh’s week one win at Buffalo, Roethlisberger saw lots of areas of growth across the offensive unit.

The big challenge for the Black and Gold in the home opener in week two against the Las Vegas Raiders, who are also 1-0, will include containing talented guys like Darren Waller at tight end, Josh Jacobs in the backfield and Maxx Crosby on the defensive end.

“Nothing surprises me, because he’s from the MAC and that’s where the best football players come from,” Roethlisberger said. “He’s a stud. I mean, you watch what he did, that whole defense, their pass rush.”

Defensively, defensive end Tyson Alualu was very happy with the result of the season opener.

“Trying to play young, and I think, ya know, out here with all the guys and having fun definitely keeps us young,” said Alualu. “Just out there having fun, so it’s still enjoying it and having a good time doing it.”

Linebacker Alex Highsmith has high hopes for the rest of the season.

“Coming into my rookie year, you know, it was awesome being able to have… guys who are established to be in here to be able to learn from,” said Highsmith. “So, bringing in a guy like Melvin [Ingram] you know, a pro bowler, you know a guy who knows what he’s doing, a guy who you know is invested into this stuff is awesome.”

The Steelers will be glad to have the Black and Gold Nation back on hand with a full capacity crowd Sunday at Heinz Field at 1 p.m. for the home opener against the Raiders.

