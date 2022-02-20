Steelers add Brian Flores to defensive staff

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 07: Head coach Brian Flores of the Miami Dolphins looks on during before the game against the Houston Texans at Hard Rock Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced the hiring of former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores to the club’s defensive staff.

Flores, who was fired following the 2021 season after a 24-25 run overall with the Dolphins, joins the black and gold franchise as a senior defensive assistant/linebackers coach.

The 40-year-old who had two winning seasons as head coach of the Dolphins has sued multiple teams as well as the NFL alleging discrimination in the interview process in the pursuit of a head coaching position this offseason following his firing in Miami.