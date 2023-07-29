PITTSBURGH, PA (WJET)–The Pittsburgh Steelers released their 2023 Hall of Honor class on Saturday.

The class includes James Harrison, Ray Manfield, Gerry Mullins, and Aaron Smith.

Smith says he was left speechless when he got the call from Steelers President Art Rooney Jr. himself.

“I was actually in shocked to be honest with you. When Mr. Rooney called, I didn’t know what to expect or what he was calling about and then he told me that and I was almost speechless like, “uhhh thank you.’ Then you hang up the phone and you kind of sit there for a little bit and then it kinds of settles in and then the days leading up to this and driving up to camp you start to kind of reflect on all of the memories and the friendships and experiences you have gone through as a Steeler here.”

Aaron Smith, Hall of Honor Class of 2023