LATROBE, PA (WJET)–With the first depth chart released for the Steelers during training camp, it’s clear that the rookies and newcomers still have plenty of work ahead of them.

For the first time this preseason – Pittsburgh will have an opponent by week’s end as the Steelers get ready to travel to Tampa Bay to face the Bucs.

“I’m excited you know for the game to come up and so you know, if they have me out there playing, you know I’m excited to get out there. You know get some time in, you know, either or, you know just decide to go down there and have an opportunity to get better so I’m looking forward to it.” Alex Highsmith – Steelers linebacker

For many veterans, their work won’t lead to game action in the first of the steelers’ three preseason games – but there’s still plenty to work on here in early August.

“Just being able to ya know keep everyone locked into what the mission is you know that’s each and every day. Ya know comin out here ya know trying to get things accomplished that ya know we need to get better at.” Allen Robinson – Steelers wide receiver

For others, the uncertainty remains with ongoing camp battles knowing roster cutdown dates are not too far away.

“You’re always competing with yourself ya know to get the best out of yourself every day and so ya know that’s the way I’ve looked at it. Is just do the best I can ya know make the most out of every opportunity and ya know that’s all I really can control.” Tanner Morgan – Steelers quarterback

In the linebacking corps, Elandon Roberts brings plenty of experience after coming over to the steelers in March.

He says it’s important to get reps to build chemistry but the risk of injury in preseason is always a factor.

“Me, personally, this week, I’m preparing to go, if I don’t go that’s just because you know coach Mike T. said I wasn’t, but I’m preparing to go this week.” Elandon Roberts – Steelers linebacker

While rookie Nick Herbig is out of Wisconsin and younger brother of Steelers guard Nate Herbig gets set to make his NFL debut on Friday night.

“Whether that’s the team, whether that’s in run, so ya know I really pride myself on my hard work and my nonstop motor.” Nick Herbig – Steelers linebacker

Pittsburgh and Tampa Bay kick it off on Friday night at 7:00 p.m. to open the Steelers’ three-game preseason slate.