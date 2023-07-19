The Pittsburgh Steelers have extended linebacker Alex Highsmith with a four-year, $68 million deal, the team announced on Wednesday.

The pass-rush specialist finished the 2022 season sixth in the NFL in sacks with 14.5 quarterback takedowns, good for fifth most in a single season in Steelers history.

Highsmith was fifth in QB pressures last year with 63 and tied for first with five forced fumbles.

The 2020 third round pick has started in 38 out of his 49 career appearances with the Black and Gold.

The former Charlotte 49er has recorded 179 total tackles, 32 tackles for loss, 22.5 sacks, 41 quarterback hits, six forced fumbles and an interception to this point in his career.