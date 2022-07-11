Heinz Field Marquee in 2021

Steelers Pregame at Heinz Field in primetime

Since the stadium opened in 2001, the Pittsburgh Steelers called Heinz Field home.

On Monday, the organization announced that at the start of the 2022 NFL season, the Steelers home stadium will be named Acrisure Stadium.

Financial terms of the 15-year agreement were not disclosed.

Acrisure is a Fintech which operates a top 10 global insurance broker. The company provides a

broad array of AI-driven solutions across Insurance, Real Estate Services, Cyber Services, Asset

Management and more to millions of clients. Notably, Acrisure has grown from $38 million in revenue

to more than $3.8 billion in just over eight years and has rapidly expanded its global footprint.



“We are excited to partner with Acrisure for the naming rights to our stadium,” said Steelers

President Art Rooney II. “Acrisure provided us with an opportunity to ensure our stadium continues to

be a valuable asset for our fans as well as keeping up with the market value of NFL stadiums. We are

very appreciative to partner with Greg Williams and his company, and we look forward to a long,

beneficial relationship for years to come.”



“The Pittsburgh Steelers are an institution in American sports and a globally recognized brand.

Partnering with the Steelers is the opportunity of a lifetime and a tremendous honor,” said Greg

Williams, Acrisure Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO. “Through Acrisure Stadium, we will increase

awareness of the extraordinary advantage Acrisure brings our clients while conveying our strong sense

of community. Relatedly, we are eager to invest in the Pittsburgh community and broader region as we

chart our course to an unforgettable first season. This relationship truly embodies and aligns two

organizations that have high standards and are determined to achieve great things.”

The Steelers organization will hold a press conference on Tuesday beginning at 2 p.m. to discuss the naming rights of Acrisure Stadium.

The press conference will be lived streamed on the team’s website, Steelers. com, the Steelers Official Mobile App, and the team’s Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube pages.